|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Konsentus completes funding series to secure the Open Banking environment for FIs

Thursday 17 September 2020 14:16 CET | News

Konsentus, a provider of Regulatory Technology (regtech) solutions for Open Banking, has completed pre-series A funding round led by Conviction Investment Partners.

The regtech company launched in 2018 and it allows financial institutions to verify in real-time that third parties are both legitimate and authorised by their country’s regulator to provide the services being requested.

Conviction led the multi-million-pound investment after recognising Konsentus’ high-growth potential and how it can contribute to creating a safe Open Banking environment for banks and financial services companies. Open banking requires banks and financial services companies to share customer data and financial information with third-party organisations, exposing them to risk.

Conviction represents a syndicate of global investors that focus on B2B, software as a service (SaaS) capital opportunities. According to Open Banking Expo, it has successfully raised over GBP 70 million of venture capital since the firm was established in 2017. Conviction has participated in one exit and two mergers, which includes Paypal’s USD 2.2 billion acquisition of payment solutions provider iZettle.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Konsentus, regtech, open banking, funding, banks, open APIs, data breaches, online security
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like