Klarna collaborates with Nift to improve the customer experience

Friday 13 June 2025 14:54 CET | News

Gift platform Nift has entered into a partnership with Klarna to further improve and tailor the latter’s customer experience through gift offers. 

As part of the collaboration, Klarna seeks to scale brand sentiment and customer loyalty through personalised gifts that customers can utilise for fashion, jewellery, restaurants, music, and home goods, among others. Additionally, the company aims to gain new, recurring revenue streams through its commerce media network.

Tailored gifts based on customer preferences

By partnering with Nift, Klarna can further support its customers in making purchases by providing them with gifts that introduce them to new brands, products, and services specifically curated for them.

Furthermore, when Klarna thanks its customers with a gift, Nift’s AI-enabled platform matches each recipient with options based on their preferences and interests. With these gifts, users can discover and try products from brands in Nift’s merchant network, including Chewy, Fabletics, HelloFresh, Laura Geller, NatureMade, Quince, and SiriusXM. When it comes to brands in Nift’s ecosystem, the move enables them to acquire customers through a cost-effective model that scales demand for their offering, as well as repeat purchases.

The collaboration between Klarna and Nift focuses on addressing the scaling need brought up by retail, payments, streaming, and fitness platforms for nonintrusive ways to engage customers. Considering that the ROI on traditional advertising declines and consumers tend to ignore irrelevant ads, consumer-facing platforms are centring their efforts on developing more positive customer experiences, which, in turn, can lead to increased revenue.

According to Klarna, since working with Nift, the company reported significant results, including a 30% click-through rate and a 40% gift activation rate in the US. Currently, these gift offers are available to Klarna shoppers in the US and the UK. By facilitating tailored gifts at key moments in the user journey, the company aims to create a more rewarding experience intended to make customers feel more valued.


Source: Link


Keywords: partnership, gift card , recurring payments, digital payments, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Klarna
Countries: United Kingdom, United States
Klarna

Discover all the Company news on Klarna and other articles related to Klarna in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





