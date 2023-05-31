Key Players in the EU Payments Landscape – 2023 Edition

The 2023 'Key Players in the EU Payments Landscape' report by The Payments Association EU (PA EU), written in collaboration with Deloitte and The Paypers offers an exclusive strategic review across EU’s individual payments markets, ranking the key players according to their place in the value chain and financial indicators.
In the first part, Deloitte presents the changing landscape of the payments industry, and gives their view on the state of the payments ecosystem. In the second part, we take a closer look at the players and characteristics of the EU payments landscape. This analysis is carried out at three different levels: global, regional and local with a comprehensive observation of operators and country-specific results.
The report is complemented by a financial perspective thanks to the exclusive use of the Orbis database (by Bureau van Dijk, a Moody’s Analytics Company) and convenient LinkedIn hyperlinks to easily reach all listed companies.
Some findings of the research include:
PSD2 should have been a driver for innovation in payments, yet we are seeing a disparity in terms of players It seems that the fragmentation of technical standards and the reluctance of banks to adopt the account-to-account payment infrastructure may largely explain why PSD2 has not driven greater growth in Europe as a whole.
With the financial crisis of 2008, Brexit, COVID-19, and the war in Ukraine, Europe has experienced many disruptions that have prevented regulatory harmonisation, but this has not averted a continued move towards a cashless society.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions