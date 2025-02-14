Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

ISO 20022 implementation for Fedwire Funds Service postponed to July

Friday 14 February 2025 13:40 CET | News

Federal Reserve Financial Services (FRFS) has announced a revised timeline for the transition to the ISO 20022 message format for the Fedwire Funds Service.

 

Originally scheduled for 10 March 2025, the implementation has been postponed to 14 July 2025, to allow additional time for industry participants to prepare. According to FRFS, the decision to delay was made after evaluating customer readiness and responding to industry requests. While progress has been made, the extension is intended to accommodate those who require more time to complete necessary adjustments.

 

Federal Reserve Financial Services (FRFS) has announced a revised timeline for the transition to the ISO 20022 message format for the Fedwire Funds Service.

 

Current format to remain in use until transition

Until the revised implementation date, the Fedwire Funds Service will continue operating on the existing message format, FAIM 3.0.7. FRFS plans to announce a final decision on whether to proceed with the July 14 transition no later than 27 June 2025. 

Financial institutions and service providers are encouraged to take advantage of the additional time to review their systems, ensure compatibility with FAIM-formatted messages beyond March 10, and continue testing in the depository institution testing (DIT2) environment. FRFS recommends coordination with operational and technical teams, as well as software vendors, to facilitate a smooth transition. 

Further updates on the implementation timeline and related resources will be available through the FRFS Implementation Centre. FRFS has reiterated its commitment to adopting ISO 20022 and will continue providing training and support to assist stakeholders in preparing for the new standard.

More details about ISO 20022

ISO 20022 serves as a universal financial industry messaging standard designed to convey substantial information. It relies on a shared data dictionary to facilitate payment message flows among financial institutions, their clients, and domestic and international market infrastructures. The adoption of ISO 20022 aims to align the Fedwire Funds Service message format with a global standard thus enhancing payment processing efficiency. 


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ISO 20022, financial services, financial institutions, regulation
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Federal Reserve
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Federal Reserve

|
Discover all the Company news on Federal Reserve and other articles related to Federal Reserve in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like