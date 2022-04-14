InsurePay offers end-to-end P&C billing and payments

As part of the acquisition, the existing AcordPay and InsurePay teams will come together under the InsurePay brand with a united mission of delivering data-driven insurance payments to the North American insurance market. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
With the AcordPay acquisition, InsurePay will offer an entire suite of insurance payment solutions for collecting premiums, settling with markets, and managing claims and refunds. InsurePay will now have a full suite of payment products that align insurance premium payments to risk and creates real-time accuracy, automation, error reduction, policyholder retention, and reduced friction and costs for Insurance Carriers and agents of all sizes.
The insuretech’s company officials satetd that AcordPay has a broad suite of insurance solutions to bring into the US marketplace under the InsurePay brand. The combined companies are making the move to be the end-to-end billing and payments solution for the insurance industry.
