IndiaMART, Tazapay enable cross-border transactions for Indian exporters

The partnership between IndiaMART and Tazapay will help the B2B exporters get coverage in economic markets like South-East Asia, the US, the UK, the EU, and more. On top of offering local payment methods such as local bank transfers, credit cards, and QR code payments, similar to UPI, for buyers and sellers, merchants will be able to deal with international clients like a local.
The partnership will ensure that all transactions meet international trade compliance requirements, including issuance of Foreign Inwards Remittance Advice (FIRA) where required. The association between IndiaMART and Tazapay is meant for exporters of goods based in India and exporters of services.
The collaboration with Tazapay also augments the value proposition offered by the IndiaMART Verified Export Services (IVE). IndiaMART launched the IVE service in 2020 enabling its merchants to expand their business across the globe by tapping into the pool of more than 10 million foreign buyers every month coming from more than 100 countries.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions