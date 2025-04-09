Haball secures USD 52 million in pre-Series A funding led by Zayn VC

Haball is a fintech company based in Pakistan that specialises in supply chain financing, providing Shariah-compliant funding to both small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and multinational corporations. The company increases transaction efficiency through a comprehensive solution that includes payment collection, digital invoicing, financing, and tax compliance.
In this funding round, Haball raised USD 5 million in equity, led by Zayn VC. Other contributors included Majlis Advisory SPV, several private investors from Saudi Arabia, angel investors, and a business conglomerate. Additionally, a strategic financing segment amounting to USD 47 million was provided by Meezan Bank Limited.
This announcement reflects the responsible fundraising approach the company has maintained since 2017. Investors are drawn to Haball because of its unit economics, clear strategic goals, and capability to secure and effectively utilise investments.
The funds raised will support Haball’s focus on the expansion into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, addressing the growing market demand for Shariah-compliant digital financial services targeted at SMEs.
According to the company data, in Pakistan, supply chain finance is still in its early stages, but it is projected to surpass USD 9 billion due to the significant financing gap faced by the nation’s SMEs, with fewer than 5% having access to funding from commercial banks.
Haball plans to enter the Saudi Arabian market in 2025 to serve SMEs and unlock substantial growth opportunities within the country. The company will also establish a regional office in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, Haball is exploring additional market entries across the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, as well as in Asia.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions