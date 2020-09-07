Guilford Savings Bank expands partnership with Jack Henry for commercial lending

Guilford Savings Bank has launched the Commercial Lending Center Suite to support the commercial lending process, automating previously manual tasks.
This implementation follows the bank’s conversion to Jack Henry for core and digital banking. Jack Henry & Associates is a provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry.
Guilford Savings Bank's previous loan origination system was largely manual; however by using a centralised platform it can boost transparency and makes information accessible, allowing the process to continue even if certain team members are out of office.
The bank leveraged Jack Henry's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) lending solution to help businesses during a time of great need. During the first wave of PPP loan applications, when the solution was not yet in place, the bank's lenders were working 19-hour days on average, with each application taking about 20 minutes. During the second wave, the bank was able to process more than double the amount of PPP loans in less time with Jack Henry's solution, according to the official press release.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions