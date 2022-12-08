Google Pay gains payment institution status from Brazil's central bank

Payment initiators, according to Brazil's central bank, initiate a transaction ordered by the final user but never manage the payment account, nor hold the funds of the transactions.
A press spokesperson for Google confirmed the central bank's authorisation and said the move offered more payment options to users through their platforms in Brazil.
Google Pay currently operates an app serving as a virtual wallet, which allows the user to include their credit and debit cards, vaccination cards, and concert tickets, for example.
The approval comes days after Brazil's National Monetary Council also authorised fintechs to initiate payment transactions in the country.
In December 2022, US-based instalment service Splitit has partnered with Google to add its Instalments-as-a-Service solution to the Google Store in the US, Canada, and Australia.
The white-label service enables customers to pay in instalments using their existing credit on their payment card at checkout. Through the agreement signed with Google and certain of its affiliates, the solution will be extended to the aforementioned markets in addition to Japan, for which Splitit signed an initial agreement to offer Google with its instalment payment solutions in the region in January 2021, with the go live taking place in April 2021.
Splitit’s instalments solution is expected to be implemented by Google starting with the beginning of 2023, with the economic materiality of the ‘Expanded Google Agreement’ being unknown due to factors of the likes of the revenues’ variable nature, which is dependant of customer uptake or specific products. Despite this, Splitit expects the Google partnership extension to have a material impact on its brand and business development prospects.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions