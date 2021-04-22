Gini and ottonova develop payment and reimbursement solution

This solution will be launched in 2021 and is adapted for the private health insurance market. It enables documents uploaded to third-party apps to be paid via the customers bank. With the integration of Gini Pay Connect via insurance company SDK, health insurers can simplify the document submission processes. Through the solution, transmitted documents are processed in real time and payment information is extracted using artificial intelligence. If requested, this information can be transmitted to the customer-selected banking app, which is installed on the smartphone. The relevant fields for payment are automatically pre-filled and the user can initiate the transaction directly or set a transfer appointment.
Gini's AI solution enables an efficient input process and allows insurers to accelerate the review and reimbursement process. Banks offering Gini Pay Connect can connect with participating German private health insurers and thus reach a large number of privately insured people. All data is processed exclusively on servers in Germany to meet the strict legal requirements of data protection. Interested insurance companies can use Gini’s health insurance sector partner Global Scale Solutions (GSS) for the integration. GSS is a joint venture between ottonova and insurance technology company Global Side Services.
