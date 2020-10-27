Gala Tent launches open banking solution for payments with Gala Technology and Nuapay

The new app will be powered by Gala Technology in partnership with open banking solutions provider Nuapay.
Gala Tent stated that the new solution will provide their customers with an alternative digital payment option along with traditional card payments and bank transfers.
Gala Tent will now be able to initiate a payment request to their client, enabling them to make an account-to-account payment, whilst remaining in constant communication with the contact centre agent. It is also expected to benefit from increased cashflow and a reduction in merchant service processing fees with their acquiring partner.
Recently, Gala Technology selected Nuapay in a bid to provide Open Banking payments to its partner network and direct merchants across multiple sectors including retail, hospitality, and financial services.
