News

Gala Tent launches open banking solution for payments with Gala Technology and Nuapay

Tuesday 27 October 2020 08:03 CET | News

UK-based manufacturer and supplier of commercial marquees and gazebos, Gala Tent, has announced the launch of an open banking application programme interface (API) for payments. 

The new app will be powered by Gala Technology in partnership with open banking solutions provider Nuapay

Gala Tent stated that the new solution will provide their customers with an alternative digital payment option along with traditional card payments and bank transfers.

Gala Tent is a supplier for organisations including the military, NHS, the South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, South Yorkshire Police Service, St John’s Ambulance and AA, etc.

Gala Tent will now be able to initiate a payment request to their client, enabling them to make an account-to-account payment, whilst remaining in constant communication with the contact centre agent. It is also expected to benefit from increased cashflow and a reduction in merchant service processing fees with their acquiring partner.

Recently, Gala Technology selected Nuapay in a bid to provide Open Banking payments to its partner network and direct merchants across multiple sectors including retail, hospitality, and financial services.

Gala Technology SOTpay ‘Pay-by-link’ solution simplifies PCI DSS requirements and aims to protect merchants against the rising fraud risk. Recently, Gala Technology announced an extension of their capabilities in Germany in a bid to support merchants and demands from their acquiring partners.


Keywords: Gala Tent, open banking, payments, Gala Technology, Nuapay, product launch
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





