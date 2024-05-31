Subscribe
Flutterwave granted payment licence in Mozambique

Friday 31 May 2024 14:30 CET | News

Africa-based payment technology company Flutterwave has received an approval-in-principle for its payment aggregator licence from Mozambique's central bank.

 

The approval allows Flutterwave to extend its payment services within Mozambique and enhance its operations across southern African markets. This development is expected to facilitate global enterprises and merchants in expanding their operations to Mozambique, enabling them to reach Mozambican customers and process payments. 

Furthermore, with the issuance of this licensce, Mozambique's e-payment landscape is anticipated to experience significant growth, with projections indicating a potential increase of over 15.28% in total digital transaction value over the next four years. Flutterwave's expansion into Mozambique aligns with its strategic objectives of broadening the reach of its infrastructure, securing multiple licences, and establishing a network of global partnerships to facilitate seamless payments across Africa for international enterprises. 

Commenting on this milestone, Flutterwave officials emphasised the company's commitment to empowering local businesses and facilitating global enterprises across various industries through secure and convenient payment solutions thus fostering inclusive growth.

 

Other Flutterwave developments 

Flutterwave represents a payment technology company that focuses on providing businesses and customers across the globe with the possibility to expand their operations and capabilities in the region of Africa, as well as other emerging markets. 

In April 2024, Flutterwave revealed a partnership with Acquired.com aimed to provide secure and efficient outward card payments on Send App for EU and UK users. Following this announcement, the two entities focused on optimising the manner in which customers processed domestic card payments on the Send App, a flagship remittance product. 

In addition, both firms prioritised the process of meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients in an ever-evolving market, while also remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries.


More: Link


