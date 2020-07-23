Flowe partners with SIA to develop digital banking services

Flowe has partnered with SIA, the European hi-tech company in the payment services and infrastructures sector, to support the offer of digital services in the areas of e-money, payments, current accounts, loans, and savings management.
Flowe is the benefit corporation of Mediolanum Group, an emerging Italian e-money institution that aims to educate young people on economic, social and environmental sustainability.
These services can be accessed via smartphone through the Flowe App, available on Apple Store and Google Play Store, which allows users to activate a payment account - in fully digital mode - to which the Flowe virtual debit card, recently launched in Italy, is associated.
SIA's technology infrastructure, integrated with Flowe's cloud services, manages the entire life cycle of the card, from the issuing request and virtualization to the top-up of the payment account, and from online customization of features to transaction processing, up to the prevention and management of frauds and disputes.
As part of the partnership, in addition to supporting Flowe in its activities for compliance with the regulations required to operate as an Electronic Currency Institution, SIA has also provided access via smartphone to payment services (bank transfers, postal payment slips, etc.) and other applications such as, for example, telephone top-ups.
The Flowe card can be used to make purchases on ecommerce sites and in shops via smartphone and is also available, at the customer's request, in a wood version.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions