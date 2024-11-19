Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

FINTRAC registers Navro to operate its payments curation platform in Canada

Tuesday 19 November 2024 09:39 CET | News

Navro has acquired a FMSB registration in Canada, issued by FINTRAC, which will enable the company to provide money transfer services to businesses in the country.

Following this announcement, Navro acquired a Foreign Money Services Business (FMSB) registration in Canada. The registration was issued by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) and it will provide the company with the possibility to provide money transfer services to businesses and clients in the region. 

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. 

FINTRAC has decided to register Navro in order to operate its payments curation platform for customers and businesses in the region of Canada.

More information on the Navro x FINTRAC strategic deal

Navro's FMSB registration will give Canadian enterprises and businesses the possibility to benefit from its Payments Curation Platform under full regulatory protection. These services will also address the various cross-border payment challenges that are currently faced by businesses in the region of Canada, including high costs, lengthy delays, regulatory complexity, and the overall risk of poor customer experiences. 

Navro will also remove the need for businesses to deal with a complex range of tool providers, payment gateways, and local regulatory authorities, providing immediate access to the best payment tools in every region of the world through one platform, one API, and one contract, which will enable businesses to develop at pace. 

Through this registration, Navro has expanded its footprint into North America, while also moving a step closer to its ultimate aim of building a complete, global payments platform on which businesses will have the possibility to receive and collect transactions anywhere in the world using the most popular payment methods. Businesses will also be enabled to carry out cross-border payments through a single, simple-to-use platform that delivers lower fees, faster execution, and less friction than traditional approaches. 

At the same time, Navro has submitted an application to The Bank of Canada’s Retail Payments Activity in order to obtain a more comprehensive licencing footprint in the region of Canada. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: acquisition, partnership, cross-border payments, cross-border ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: FINTRAC, Navro
Countries: Canada
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

FINTRAC

|

Navro

|
Discover all the Company news on FINTRAC and other articles related to FINTRAC in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like