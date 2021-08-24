|
News

Fintech startup Khatabook raises USD 100 mln at USD 600 mln valuation

Tuesday 24 August 2021 15:13 CET | News

India-based fintech startup Khatabook has closed a USD 100 million Series C funding round led by US-based Tribe Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures (MSV).

The recent funding is taking the startup’s market valuation to USD 600 million. Khatabook will focus on financial services disbursement through its software ecosystem, catering to 10 million monthly active MSMEs.

The company said that it plans to accelerate hiring to strengthen its engineering, product, design, analytics, and data science capabilities. The startup has expanded the ESOP pool, which now stands at USD 50 million.

Other investors in the Series C round were Alkeon Capital, with continued investment participation from internal investors B Capital Group, Sequoia Capital, Tencent, RTP Ventures, Unilever Ventures, and Better Capital. 

More: Link


Keywords: fintech, startup, funding, financial services
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: India
