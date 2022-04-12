|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Finnish startup Zevoy raises EUR 15 mln

Friday 15 April 2022 14:30 CET | News

Finnish fintech startup Zevoy has raised a EUR 15 million funding in its Series A.

The round was led by Blossom Capital with participation from European investors Maki.vc and Brightly Ventures. With the freshly infused capital, the startup plans to roll out operations in eight new markets during the second quarter of 2022. 

Founded in August 2020, the platform aims to create a simple, smart, seamless, and efficient expense management solution for companies. It links smart payment cards to efficient expense management software.

In a span of a year, the team has received FSA approvals and launched an all-in-one Visa card running on Zevoy ecosystem. Going forward, the fintech wants to secure a Credit Institution license in 2022.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, startup, fintech, wealth management
Categories: Payments General
Companies: Zevoy
Countries: Finland
This article is part of category

Banking News & Fintech News

::: more

Zevoy

|
Discover all the Company news on Zevoy and other articles related to Zevoy in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like