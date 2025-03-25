FinMont partners with Payfast by Network for optimised travel payments

Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to see FinMont add Payfast’s payment processing services to its global ecosystem, aiming to offer businesses and merchants a secure and efficient payment gateway in the region of South Africa.
In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.
According to the official press release, the end-to-end omnichannel payment management platform was developed in order to orchestrate both B2C and B2B payments and offer travel merchants an efficient, secure, and unified payment infrastructure. At the same time, the platform aims to connect multiple banks, financial institutions, and providers through the use of a one simple gateway.
In addition, through this collaboration, FinMont will focus on incorporating Payfast’s online payment gateway into its global ecosystem. The deal is also set to strengthen and expand the FinMont proposition in the region of South Africa in order to provide customers and users with access to this solution. Furthermore, Payfast’s service is set to give FinMont’s clients access to a fully supported payment gateway that is secure, scalable, and efficient. Both companies aim to integrate their suite of solutions and expertise in order to accelerate the development of the local industry, while also providing customers and partners with an optimised experience.
