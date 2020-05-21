Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Finastra rolls out solution to support corporate lending processes

Thursday 21 May 2020 14:00 CET | News

Finastra has launched its Fusion Credit Connect solution on Salesforce AppExchange and Finastra’s FusionFabric.cloud to support corporate lending processes.

This launch aims to re-envision how relationship managers and borrowers connect and communicate from opportunity to origination, through to closing and booking. Built on the Salesforce Platform, the Fusion Credit Connect solution is currently available on the AppExchange here and on Finastra’s FusionFabric.cloud.

With increasing competitive pressure from fintechs in direct lending, and customer expectations around immediate access and service, banks need to react. In response, Finastra proposes a new loan origination and relationship manager scenario based on combining loan data, origination, and servicing functionalities from Finastra’s Credit Management Enterprise technology with the Salesforce Platform. Fusion Credit Connect brings together Finastra’s lending ecosystem with the Salesforce Platform, integrated via APIs on FusionFabric.cloud.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Finastra, Fusion Credit Connect, Salesforce, AppExchange, Finastra, FusionFabric.cloud, banking, cloud, finance, corporate lending
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like