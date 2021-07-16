Financial services to spend USD 450 mln on quantum computing by 2026

Revenues from quantum computers and related services sold to the banks and financial institutions will total USD 450 million by 2026, according to IQT Research.
The forecasts provided in this report are of quantum hardware, software, and services expenditure by the financial sector from 2021 and 2026. The quantum technology analyst firm conducted a research and launched a report on quantum tech, suggesting also that the above value is growing to just over USD 2 billion by 2030.
The report is based on both primary and secondary research. The primary research included interviews with leading financial institutions as well as on the ongoing interviews carried out by IQT Research throughout the quantum technology sector and end-user base. The secondary research consists of reviews of both technical and business articles related to quantum computing as well as the websites of commercial firms and other organizations involved.
Many of the largest banks and other financial institutions already have substantial quantum computing teams in place.
IQT Research believes that financial institutions now have the capital to support significant investment in quantum computing by the banks and other related organisations in the next few years. It claims that there are – or soon will be -- abundant pioneering applications for quantum computing in financial services. Still, IQT Research says that some interviewees for this report were ‘frustrated’ that their companies were not focusing sufficiently on the opportunities that they saw in quantum computers. Others thought their organisations were too distracted by the hype associated with quantum computing.
Areas impacted by quantum computing will include trade settlements, risk modelling, accelerating AI/ML, goals-based investment, portfolio construction, tax loss harvesting, fraud detection, analytics-driven CRM, dynamic portfolio management, credit scoring, currency arbitrage, and derivative pricing.
For each of these areas, the report looks at how quantum computing can add efficiencies and profitability to financial institutions. IQT Research believes that quantum computing has the potential to disrupt financial services to the same degree that occurred with digital computing and high frequency trading in the past.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions