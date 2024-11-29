Fidelity partners with Maybank to launch multi-asset fund in Malaysia

The fund aims to invest in a wide range of assets to increase diversification and balance risks while delivering income and capital growth.
The fund seeks to provide capital growth and income by feeding into the FAST (Fidelity Active STrategy) – Maybank Alpha Capital & Income Opportunities fund, which first launched in Singapore in 2024.
The FAST fund is offered in three different share classes. This first is accumulation, which offers long-term capital growth by reinvesting dividends to leverage the power of compounding. The second is income, which aims to provide a monthly dividend stream. The third is decumulation, which looks to maximise the income payout to fund investors’ retirement requirements with monthly dividend payments.
This fund is accessible exclusively through Maybank and it is available in Malaysia via Maybank Asset Management.
The feeding fund, MAMG Alpha Capital & Income Opportunities, is suitable for investors who have a medium or long-term investment horizon, are willing to tolerate the risks associated with investing and are looking for global exposure, according to Maybank’s Product Highlights Sheet.
Maybank noted in its Product Highlights Sheet a few potential risks that investors should consider. These include the concentration risk, default risk, country risk, currency risk, investment manager risk and derivatives risk, among others.
In October 2024, Maybank started a collaboration with the Bank of Hangzhou to improve cross-border financing, advancing AI-powered technologies and digital innovation.
This partnership prioritised facilitating tools such as cross-border financing, clearing Southeast Asian currencies, connecting Chinese enterprises to a broader business ecosystem and facilitating interbank cooperation with China.
Maybank is expected to explore opportunities in digital banking including analytics, data governance and fintech product optimisation, among others.
