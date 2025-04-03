Fat Zebra acquires SecurePay from Australia Post

This acquisition aims to help the company expand its digital payment solutions across Australia, as SecurePay has a 20-year history in the country. Since becoming a part of Australia Post in 2010, SecurePay has delivered secure, compliant, and integrated payment processing to businesses of all sizes.
With this acquisition, Fat Zebra will offer a more comprehensive suite of payment services, improving its enterprise, platform and SMB segments. The move follows the acquisition of Adatree, a lender in customer data portability, and Pin Payments, a provider of embedded payments for SMEs and software platforms.
The most recent integration helps Fat Zebra to broaden its customer base with active merchants, deliver better tech infrastructure and support SecurePay’s customers, and solidify its local position, as well as provide better services for businesses through tailored solutions and domestic exposure.
SecurePay customers will experience no disruption to their existing services, as Fat Zebra works closely with Australia Post to ensure a frictionless transition. Users can expect to gain access to Fat Zebra’s infrastructure, which services brands such as PayPal, Zip, Sportsbet, RACQ, Aussie Broadband, and more. SecurePay’s users will gain improved performance and processing speeds, secure infrastructure, and continued access to customer support, as well as optimised product over time.
By bringing together multiple platforms, the company is creating a scalable and secure offering capable of supporting startups, SMEs, and national brands. Fat Zebra remains committed to delivering high approval rates, reducing fraud attempts, and optimising the cost of acceptance for merchants. It also aims to build an optimised infrastructure to support a better digital economy in the region, and provide responsive and personalised support for its users.
