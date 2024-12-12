Subscribe
Fat Zebra acquires Pin Payments

Thursday 12 December 2024

Digital payments provider Fat Zebra has acquired Pin Payments, aiming to accelerate its strategy to offer payment solutions for businesses in Australia and New Zealand. 

Following this announcement, the initiative aims to expand the footprint of Fat Zebra, as well as build upon and improve the payment sector in the regions of Australia and New Zealand. The financial terms and conditions of the deal remained undisclosed.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries as well.

More information on Fat Zebra’s acquisition of Pin Payments

Pin Payments was developed in order to provide its users and partners with access to an end-to-end, secure, and efficient solution that consolidates all aspects of online transactions into one account. At the same time, the firm also delivers small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) the possibility to accept payments from Visa, MasterCard, and American Express debit and credit cards without the need for a merchant account.

Throughout this acquisition, Fat Zebra is set to optimise the overall customer experience, while also accelerating the process of developing the overall local financial landscape growth. The combined suite of solutions and experience is expected to deliver optimised solutions for clients and partners, as well as improve the manner in which businesses evolve in an increasingly demanding digital economy. 

This acquisition follows another similar initiative that took place in 2024 when Fat Zebra announced its acquirement of Adatree, a data intermediary fintech that focuses on Open Banking. The move aimed to enhance Fat Zebra’s payment solutions by incorporating Adatree’s capabilities in data tools. 


Source: Link


Keywords: payments , online payments, ecommerce, acquisition
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Fat Zebra, Pin Payments
Countries: Australia, New Zealand
