Experian uses Open Banking to include Netflix, Spotify subscriptions for credit scores

Experian is importing the service from the US to the UK and claims it will increase the credit scores of millions, according to AltFi. Experian said over 51% of individuals using the opt-in free service called Experian Boost will get an improved credit score. Experian Boost will add in a range of payments via Open Banking, including money earnt and spent, as well as council tax payments, savings and investments, and subscription payments to Netflix, Spotify, and Amazon Prime, to credit scores.
By signing up to Experian Boost, an individual can boost their score by 66 points, while no individual’s credit score will go down. In the US, where it launched in 2019, nearly five million Americans signed up in the first 18 months.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions