Expedia Group plans to launch Flex Pay for cruise booking

Wednesday 5 March 2025 15:15 CET | News

Travel technology company Expedia Group has announced its plans to introduce Flex Pay and deliver flexible payment options in the US and Canada. 

By selecting Flex Pay, Expedia Group aims to provide additional payment options to travellers booking cruise vacations across five of the company’s brands, including Expedia Cruises, Expedia.com, Travelocity.com, Orbitz.com, and Cheaptickets.com. As part of this collaboration, travellers can leverage Flex Pay, a BNPL solution developed by Upgrade, with the payment option being available across over 750 travel and retail brands, enabling travellers to finance their cruise experiences in monthly instalments.

Expedia Group plans to launch Flex Pay for cruise booking

 

To further expand its payment options, Expedia Group also extended its partnership with Klarna in April 2024 to the US market. At that time, Klarna launched its flexible payment options to US travellers, enabling them to book flights and accommodations leveraging its interest-free Pay Now or Pay in 4 options across Expedia.com/Klarna and Hotels.com/Klarna. This announcement came after successful launches of Klarna in the UK, Germany, Finland, and Sweden.

Optimising the cruise payment experience

This initiative marks a longstanding offering of financing via Flex Pay that allows travellers to benefit from cruise experiences while managing their budgets more effectively. Additionally, Expedia Group aims to cater to the needs, demands, and preferences of all travellers and support their plans, whether they want to explore the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, or Europe, among others. Commenting on the news, representatives from Flex Pay underlined that the collaboration advances the capabilities of their company’s cruise division, which scaled substantially in bookings in 2024. Flex Pay focuses its efforts on assisting partners like Expedia Group and their cruise lines to expand their reach, attracting more customers and growing revenue.

Furthermore, Flex Pay intends to deliver affordability and flexibility, enabling travellers to book cruises with over 20 cruise brands available on Expedia Group. By utilising the solution, travellers can divide their payments over 3 to 24 months, in turn simplifying the planning and payment process for their cruise vacation.


Keywords: partnership, BNPL, instalment payments, financial services, payment methods
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Expedia, Flex
Countries: Canada, United States
