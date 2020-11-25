Euro Banking Association, McKinsey publish white paper on the future of banks in payments

The paper, based on research conducted by the EBA and McKinsey among industry leaders and representatives from banks and payments specialists between November 2019 and November 2020, seeks to prompt a constructive debate on the future of banks in European payments and to ultimately launch a call for action on industry change.
The study shows that payments and account services continue to be at the core of banks’ value proposition. However, technological advances, evolving customer behaviour and new market dynamics have brought fundamental change over the last decade and challenged banks’ central role in the payments ecosystem.
The new normal shaped by the current pandemic has accelerated some of the trends and highlighted the importance of payments in the consumer experience. As the ecosystem evolution converges with the effects of the pandemic, the early 2020s are likely to become an inflection point for payments, the study shows.
Despite the uncertainties of the current environment, the paper concludes, now could be the moment for banks to secure the growth of value in their payments business over the next cycle – and to come together with other stakeholders to solve sector-wide challenges and capture opportunities.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions