News

Estonia-based EstateGuru launches new payment system for Europe

Friday 24 July 2020 10:16 CET | News

P2P lending platform EstateGuru has implemented fellow European fintech Lemonway’s payment facilities as it tackles full European launch. 

EstateGuru provides loans from EUR 50,000 up to EUR 3 million in five European countries, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Germany, Spain, and Finland. The new payment system will allow the fintech to facilitate the launch of its services across the 29 countries currently in the European Union. 

With the new platform, investors will receive a virtual Lemonway IBAN and all investor deposits will be held by BNP Paribas Bank. Lemonway’s payment solution is currently used by over 1,400 websites across Europe, including 200 alternative lending platforms. Recently, EstateGuru integrated Onfido’s ID verification to its platform.

Keywords: EstateGuru, lending, P2P lending, Estonia, Europe, Lemonway, fintech, payment, loans, Latvia, Poland, Germany, Spain, Finland, European Union, Lemonway IBAN, investor, BNP Paribas, alternative lending, Onfido, ID verification
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Europe
Banking & Fintech

