News

EMS Consulting to acquire Digital Banking Services

Tuesday 7 April 2020 14:19 CET | News

EMS Consulting (EMS) has entered into an agreement to acquire Digital Banking Services (DBS DX).

EMS Consulting (EMS) has entered into an agreement to acquire Digital This acquisition further elevates EMS Consulting’s position as an end-to-end Salesforce enterprise cloud solutions and services provider for the Financial Services Market. This addition will address the surging demand from its customers from implementation to offering Virtual Branch Banking Solutions. 

DBS brings Financial Services expertise, industry knowledge, solution assets, and ecosystem relationships across a variety of financial services segments including mortgage, commercial, consumer, and insurance for both banks and credit unions. 


More: Link


Keywords: EMS Consulting, Digital Banking Services, banks, credit unions, banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United States
Banking & Fintech

