Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

EedenBull extends its commercial cards platform to B2B market

Monday 18 May 2020 11:55 CET | News

Norway-based fintech EedenBull has announced rolling out its commercial cards platform to banks.

According to The Scotsman, the company looking to tap into the opportunities in the business-to-business (B2B) payments market. It is targeting bank partners in “select markets” around the world and aims to launch programmes in multiple regions over the next 12 to 24 months.

It has recently launched its “Q Business” programme with 65 banks in the Nordics and is now expanding the platform to include full commercial card issuing capabilities across all sizes of business.

The company is a fully licensed and regulated e-money institution. It has also acquired principal issuing licenses from Mastercard, Visa, and UnionPay.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: fintech, EedenBull, B2B, payments, Norway, cards, banks, B2B, Q Business, e-money, Mastercard, Visa, UnionPay
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Norway
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like