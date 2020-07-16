Sections
News

Educational Systems Federal Credit Union goes live with Finastra

Thursday 16 July 2020 10:54 CET | News

Educational Systems Federal Credit Union (FCU) has gone live with Finastra’s Fusion Digital Banking to deliver digital experiences for the credit union’s more than 85,000 members.

FCU needed a digital platform built with open banking standards at its heart that could integrate with other core banking and ancillary solutions from other vendors, as the credit union transitions to a new core system. Fusion Digital Banking will provide a platform that creates an omni-channel experience for Educational Systems FCU’s members, regardless of the digital device used, according to the official press release.

In addition to Fusion Digital Banking, Educational Systems FCU has selected Allied Payment Network, a third-party app available on the platform, for account-to-account (A2A) and immediate person-to-person (P2P) transfers to and from accounts at other financial institutions.

Fusion Digital Banking was built to be open and leverages open APIs. As a result, it integrates with with lending platforms, PFM tools, and other technologies that support a financial institution. Finastra also provides access to an ecosystem of third-party fintech partners to give account holders access to additional services they demand.

Keywords: Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, FCU, Finastra, open banking, open APIs, banking, fintech, software, digitalisation, P2P transfers, A2A payments, US, Fusion Digital Banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United States
