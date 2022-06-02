ecolytiq raises EUR 13,5 mln

Besides Visa, in the founding round also participated the auditing and consulting firm PwC Germany through a fund managed by Segenia Capital, VCM Global Asset Management, and btov that will be used to further develop the product and expand the markets they operate in.
ecolytiq works in partnership with Visa to offer banks and financial institutions the technology to educate and support consumers to manage their environmental impact. The solution leverages payment data in order to provide customers with data-driven CO2 analysis, context, engagement, offsetting, and sustainable investment advice.
In 2021, ecolytiq partnered with Visa on the launch of the Visa Eco Benefits bundle. The embedded carbon footprint tracker allows Visa issuers to add sustainability-focused benefits to existing Visa cardholders, enabling them to understand the impact their spending behaviour is having on the environment, as well as encourage and incentivise sustainable consumption behaviour.
The funds will be used to further expand the ecolytiq Sustainability-as-a-Service solution, which is currently available in Europe, Canada, and the US, serving ecolytiq’s core mission to help banks all over the globe to help their customers with transparency on individual environmental impact, while enabling new business models for the financial sector in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions