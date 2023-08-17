EasyPost and FedEx collaborate to offer discounted rates

This account offers discounted FedEx rates, benefiting small businesses. EasyPost users gain access to discounted service levels through the FedEx Platform Account:
FedEx Ground Economy (formerly known as FedEx SmartPost) operates as a domestic US service, offering comprehensive residential coverage and delivery within 2-7 business days. Shipments weighing up to 70 pounds and measuring 130 inches in length are accommodated, with the optimal range being 1-10 pounds.
For ecommerce enterprises dealing in lightweight and non-urgent items such as arts and crafts, apparel, and toys, FedEx Ground Economy presents a cost-effective channel to connect with customers across the United States.
Enterprises utilising FedEx Ground Returns benefit from a US domestic service that expedites the return process, allowing merchants to reintegrate returned products into their inventory and accelerate customer refunds. Merchants can facilitate this with pre-printed return labels in packages or offer hassle-free choices like emailed QR code return labels. This streamlined return experience can add to customer satisfaction, fostering loyalty by providing efficient return services.
FedEx International Connect Plus (FICP) stands as FedEx's premier solution for engaging international customers while maintaining economical shipping costs. FICP ensures delivery of US export shipments to over 190 countries and territories worldwide within 2-5 days, with even shorter transit times of 2-3 days for nearby destinations like Canada and Mexico. Shipments within a weight range of 70 pounds and length of 130 inches are accepted, with an ideal weight range of 4-20 pounds. Moreover, FedEx includes customs clearance services with every FICP label, mitigating the risk of shipment delays at borders.
Talking about the partnership, John Campo, Vice President of Carrier Relations, shows his enthusiasm, noting that the FedEx Platform Account provides an opportunity for small and medium-sized business customers to achieve cost savings without compromising shipping quality. Ryan Kelly, Vice President of Marketing at FedEx, highlights the collaborative effort to enhance accessibility for businesses to utilise FedEx's shipping services through the EasyPost platform.
EasyPost offers shipping solutions for ecommerce, providing a multi-carrier shipping API. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, EasyPost operates globally and has facilitated over a billion shipments. FedEx offers transportation, ecommerce, and business services worldwide, focusing on customer needs and responsible operations.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions