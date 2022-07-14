Deutsche Bank partners with wealthtech Abbove

From July 2022, private bankers at the firm will be able to use the technology to offer their Belgian clients a range of wealth management services.
Deutsche Bank’s private banking clients in Belgium will be able to bring together important and relevant documents into a digital safe, create a structured inventory of their assets and gifts, have access to a chart of their family’s wealth, simulate the growth of their wealth over time, and estimate their inheritance tax.
The initiative illustrates Deutsche Bank's desire for several years to grow in the buoyant and profitable business of private banking in Belgium.
The bank officials have said that Deutsche Bank continues to invest and is looking for well-trained private bankers. As 75% of securities transactions are executed digitally, only 79% of the bank's income is for origin a human contact: at the origin of the advice, to validate it, to help the customer, a meeting in branch.
The partnership between Deutsche Bank and Abbove happened only a month after Abbove made its wealth management platform available to banks across Europe.
