|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Danske Bank selects Windward to automate global compliance processes using AI

Tuesday 24 November 2020 13:29 CET | News

Danske Bank has selected Windward, a Predictive Intelligence company applying AI, to digitalise and automate parts of Danske Bank’s financial crime compliance controls.

Windward’s AI-based predictive intelligence solution will enable Danske Bank to employ dynamic risk profiling and to integrate automated risk-based maritime compliance solutions to comply with and manage increasing sanctions risks and regulations.

As more demanding regulations target the broader maritime ecosystem, financial institutions are now required to enhance the evaluation of the partners they conduct business with. Windward’s platform will also enhance Danske Bank’s operational performance for screening, investigating, and auditing transactions for the 90% of global trade which occurs on the ocean.

Windward’s Predictive Intelligence is powered by MAIA™ – Maritime Artificial Intelligence Analytics – an AI solution based on 300 behavioural analytics models and over 10 billion data points. The company’s proprietary platform provides banks and other financial institutions with a 360° solution that supports risk management strategies.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Danske Bank, Windward, AI, financial crime, risk management, risk profiling, compliance, partnership
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Denmark
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like