Corvia extends Acquiring Sponsorship with MVB Bank

The new registered agent relationship will enable Corvia to better support a partner-centric approach of providing augmented service for traditional retail and specialty ecommerce businesses to ensure compliance, while continuing to grow profitably via access to wide-ranging data intelligence.
Corvia’s representatives stated that the MVB sponsorship enables them to help their partners get more SMBs up-and-running, while providing the intelligence and support needed to keep them healthy and compliant so they can continue accepting payments long-term. They look forward to a long partnership with MVB Bank and participating in their growing fintech business.
MVB Bank’s officials added that they are interested in providing acquiring sponsorships for fintechs focused on using information and technology to deliver customer experiences while achieving rapid growth.
Corvia delivers access to payments through an advanced risk ecosystem, a service-focused approach to enable success, strategic partnerships that enhance impact and inspire growth with a culture centred on community integrity and accountability. Corvia is a registered ISO of Fifth Third Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, Cross River Bank, and MVB Bank.
