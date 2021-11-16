Conotoxia releases super app

Conotoxia has unveiled a multi-currency super app that integrates the existing financial services from several apps.
It allows users to track exchange rates and cryptocurrencies, exchange currencies, send money transfers, use multi-currency cards, and accept BLIK payments on a smartphone - all in one place. As promised, Conotoxia users can now use one app that includes the functions of several existing fintech apps: up-to-date exchange rates and cryptocurrencies, currency exchange, money transfers and multi-currency cards. The super app also enables the JustGrab service, which accepts BLIK payments on a smartphone.
Conotoxia is the replacement of the Currency Exchange app, which a super app will automatically replace in future updates. Initially, it is available for Android devices. Soon, it will also appear in the App Store for iOS users. Customers eager to try it out have had the opportunity to be the first to use the app in beta version and give their feedback. Services available in the Conotoxia app are provided by companies belonging to Conotoxia Holding.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions