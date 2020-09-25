Computop, RBI strengthen their partnership for omnichannel payments in Eastern Europe

Via this partnership, merchants connected to the Computop Paygate payment platform will be enabled to gain access to local acquiring connections in thirteen CEE countries and in Austria.
Window manufacturer VELUX is among the first customers to take advantage of the new arrangement, and with this, Computop and RBI are enabling merchants and service providers to expand their businesses into Eastern European countries. They are being supported with a payment platform and central credit card acceptance through RBI's regional network. This applies to both traditional retailers and ecommerce merchants and to any company that sells goods using an omnichannel strategy.
In addition, with the support and billing of credit cards being handled by RBI's headquarters in Vienna, merchants can now take advantage of opportunities to sell to customers in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Albania, Bulgaria, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions