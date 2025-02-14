Commerzbank and Visa form partnership in Card Business

In the future, Commerzbank customers will primarily receive debit and credit cards from the global technology provider Visa. This partnership aligns with Commerzbank's focus on payments and guarantees the bank's access to upcoming payment innovations. As an initial step, Commerzbank's Girocards will be upgraded with the Visa debit feature, simplifying shopping for the bank's customers both abroad and online.
Commerzbank officials announced that, in partnership with Visa, the bank will upgrade its payment solutions as a central part of its growth strategy. Customers can presume a strong offering that includes global acceptance, secure online transactions, and simplified integration into mobile wallets.
In retail banking, customers of Commerzbank can expect to receive new Visa debit and credit cards starting in 2026. This collaboration between Commerzbank and Visa aims to improve the marketing of account and card options for individual customers.
Both partners are also committed to increasing payment security. In the future, they plan to introduce customised products for business and corporate clients as well. Furthermore, the Visa offerings at comdirect will be expanded as part of this partnership. Since 2020, Visa has served as the preferred partner for Commerzbank's comdirect brand.
In January 2025, ServiceNow broadened its partnership with Visa to incorporate ServiceNow's dispute management technology into Visa’s payment dispute services.
Visa integrated ServiceNow Dispute Management, Built with Visa, into its Visa Dispute Management Service (VDMS) and Visa DPS Dispute Analysis and Support (DAS). The artificial intelligence features of the ServiceNow platform were anticipated to upgrade the efficiency of payment card dispute resolutions, aiding issuers in meeting regulatory standards and decreasing processing times for financial institutions.
