News

Centrapay secures investment from Coca-Cola Amatil

Tuesday 8 September 2020 12:17 CET | News

Amatil X, the corporate venturing platform of Coca-Cola Amatil, has acquired a minority stake in payments platform Centrapay, according to Verdict.

The bottler of The Coca-Cola Company has invested an undisclosed amount in Centrapay in the seed funding round.

Centrapay specializes in digital assets and merchant payment acceptance. Its platform helps merchants connect directly with customers.

Centrapay is set to focus on enabling merchants to accept contactless fiat, Epay gift cards, and vouchers, in addition to digital assets.

Merchants will be able to accept these payments on their existing EFTPOS machines, without being charged a per-transaction fee.

Customers can use the Centrapay Wallet to make fiat and other payments. 

The latest investment will be used by Centrapay to bolster the integration with POS terminals and other payment methods.


