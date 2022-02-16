|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

CCA Bank partners with FSS for ATM Monitoring solution

Wednesday 16 February 2022 11:15 CET | News

Crédit Communautaire d ‘Afrique (CCA) Bank has deployed FSS’ ATM Monitoring solution to help deliver an assured service experience to CCA customers in parallel with the management of operational costs.

FSS is expanding its footprint in the African continent with a particular focus on West Africa and Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) markets. CCA Bank is one of the first in Central Africa to deploy FSS’ ATM monitoring solution for real-time management of its entire ATM network.

CCA Bank is reliant on its ATM network to deliver remote banking services to customers. The ability to offer services across a geographically distributed fleet of ATMs, especially in remote and difficult to access locations is important to acquiring and retaining customers. FSS ATM Monitor will provide CCA Bank visibility into the performance of its multi-vendor terminal network, cash consumable levels and transaction workloads for proactive services management. ATM Monitor detects and alerts teams to potential performance impairment issues, enabling resolution before it impacts customers. Operations teams can receive real-time notification on-the-go over a mobile app or a web interface.

According to the official press release, a comprehensive view of the ATM network helps CCA Bank improve internal operating and business efficiencies. By leveraging accurate insights into cash utilisation patterns at a per terminal level, CCA Bank can optimise cash replenishment cycles and mitigate overheads by 10 and 15%. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, banks, ATM, financial services, transactions
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Cameroon
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like