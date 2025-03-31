Cashmallow partners with Nabil Bank for remittance services in Nepal

Nabil Bank is one of Nepal’s largest and most utilised financial institutions. By collaborating, the two companies can offer a secure, fast, and cost-effective way for Nepali expatriates to send money home, optimising financial accessibility for individuals and families across the country.
With millions of Nepalis residing and working abroad, the demand for secure and fast remittance services is on the rise. By integrating with Nabil Bank’s banking infrastructure, Cashmallow aims to ensure that senders can transfer funds with ease and benefit from competitive exchange rates and low transaction fees.
The collaboration enables direct remittances to Nepal via MallowLink, Cashmallow’s global API aggregator that connects banking and fintech mobile applications to Nabil Bank’s remittance infrastructure. This allows recipients to collect cash at Nabil Bank branches or receive deposits directly into their bank accounts more conveniently and faster.
MallowLink is a fully compliant and regulated network built to connect networks from around the world into a unified API. It provides an approach different from the traditional exchange methods, improving cost-efficiency, service range, and customer experience. Users benefit from cardless withdrawals without hidden fees and unclear surcharge structures imposed by different countries or providers.
The initiative aligns with Cashmallow’s mission to expand financial inclusion and improve global remittance efficiency. Company representatives mentioned that this partnership will drive efficient and accessible remittance solutions for the Nepali community worldwide.
With this integration, Cashmallow expands into Nepal with a commitment to leverage modern technology for greater financial inclusion. With this service, Cashmallow aims to support the economic well-being of Nepali families by making remittances more accessible, reliable, and affordable.
