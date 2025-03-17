Subscribe
Cashflows partners with Mswipe

Monday 17 March 2025 13:16 CET | News

Cashflows has partnered with Mswipe, a fintech company in India that provides payment technology solutions for small businesses, banks, and enterprises.

Cashflows is a fintech payments company that simplifies card and digital payments for businesses and financial institutions, whether online, in-person, or on the go. With its acquiring platform and gateway, Cashflows offers a secure payment processing ecosystem across Europe, using technology to cater to the needs of partners and customers.

 

Cashflows partner with Mswipe

 

BIN sponsorship model allows Mswipe to focus on merchants 

Through this partnership, Cashflows will enable Mswipe to enter the UK market by using an acquiring BIN sponsorship model. This collaboration supports the UK payments sector, offering a convenient pathway for international fintech companies to establish a presence in the market. Importantly, it allows Mswipe to avoid the administrative challenges and compliance requirements that come with direct scheme membership.

Mswipe, which operates in Singapore and the UAE, will utilise Cashflows' UK acquiring license to provide a comprehensive range of merchant acquiring services. This partnership enables Mswipe to function as an acquirer in the UK, managing merchant onboarding, pricing, settlement terms, and transaction processing, all while leveraging its proprietary technology.

Additionally, the acquiring BIN sponsorship model allows Mswipe to focus on acquiring and managing merchants while Cashflows provides the necessary infrastructure for regulatory compliance and financial transactions. This arrangement gives Mswipe control and flexibility, enabling the company to tailor their services specifically for the UK market.

Mswipe, which has a network of 800,000 merchants in India, aims to replicate its business model in the UK market. Initially, the company will focus on serving merchants in the retail sector, with plans to expand into other industries in the future. Mswipe intends to leverage its experience and technology to provide cost-effective payment solutions.


