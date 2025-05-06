Brite Payments partners with OXID eSales to launch instant payments in Germany

Following this announcement, the partnership will bring the benefits of Brite Instant Payments and Brite Instant Payouts to customers and users of OXID’s shop system through an easy-to-integrate plugin.
OXIS eSales will provide ecommerce merchants with a scalable and customisable shop platforms that suit the needs of B2B and B2C businesses across several industries. In addition, through the use of its OXID eSales system, it will also support a wide range of payment solutions that improve the manner in which businesses customise their checkout and maximise conversion rates.
According to the official press release, Brite Payments will continue to leverage Open Banking technology in order to offer fast and convenient transactions and eliminate the need for additional registration, app downloads, and manual card data entry. The cost-effective payments are facilitated through the use of the Brite Instat Payments Network (Brite IPN). At the same time, OXID’s merchants will have the possibility to streamline the complexity of ecommerce refunds through Brite Instant Payouts, alongside the Brite Instant Payments.
In addition, with Brite Instant Payments, businesses will be enabled to expand their checkout with a secure Pay by Bank provider, as well as to give customers a fast and convenient way to pay. OXID will also remain committed to making the checkout procedure simple and flexible for its collaborators. Furthermore, the partnership will allow merchants to benefit from real-time transaction processing, as well as predictable cash flow, reduced fraud risk, and lower operational costs.
