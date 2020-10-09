BofA adds three APIs to CashPro to advance real-time treasury

Connected through CashPro, the bank’s technology suite for companies, the new APIs support FX settlement, the retrieval of check images, and pulling reports.
The power of an API lies in its ability to directly connect different systems and allow for the exchange of data between them in real or near-real time.
The bank’s APIs are free to clients using CashPro. The three new APIs developed in direct response to client feedback include:
Today, the bank’s suite of APIs on CashPro spans eight categories (see below). In the months to come, the bank will add even more APIs to support additional payment types and other treasury needs and advance straight-through processing in all areas of our clients’ corporate treasury operations.
Bank of America’s APIs:
