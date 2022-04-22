|
Blip Labs partners with TipHaus

Friday 22 April 2022

Blip Labs, a US-based fintech provider, has partnered with TipHaus to help restaurant owners, managers, and workers manage their finances and pay their bills.

The TipHaus platform is designed to help restaurants understand inflows and outflows of capital. Through the partnership, TipHaus’ customer base will have access to automatic presentment of 26,000 billers through Blip’s Bill Pay Lite product. Customers will also benefit from instant user onboarding with Blip’s Enrollment Engine and save money through suggested offers with Blip’s Engagement Engine.

TipHaus automates service employees tip and wage distribution. Its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is a customisable and user-friendly way for the service industry to handle tip sharing, tip pooling, by not manually entering data in the back office.

Blip is a bill pay API company creating interchange and offering conversion revenue for banks and fintechs. Blip adds bill pay to any mobile or web application in days with automatic user enrollment, engagement, and support.


