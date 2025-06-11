Blackhawk Network rolls out Tap to Pay Visa Gift Card

Through this move, Blackhawk Network seeks to increase security for physical gift cards by selling the card in tamper-evident packaging without any human-readable data elements, including account number, CVV, or mag stripe. Consumers can access funds by leveraging the card’s tap-to-pay feature at contactless-enabled terminals or by adding the card to a mobile wallet using the MyCardWallet app. The Tap to Pay Visa Gift Card is set to be available for purchase at specific locations as of the beginning of summer 2025.
According to Blackhawk Network’s officials, the company’s research revealed a consistent demand from consumers for optimal yet more secure checkout experiences, which leads to more individuals utilising contactless payment options in face-to-face transactions. Additionally, Visa data shows that for contactless transactions, tap-to-pay has been linked to over 60% of in-person commerce transactions in the US. Blackhawk Network’s Tap to Pay Visa Gift Card is set to enable consumers to gift and shop more confidently by meeting the demand for contactless solutions while also providing augmented security capabilities.
Simplified way to check the card balance and transaction history, besides other servicing features within the app;
The ability to request a unique or dedicated account number, CVV, and expiration date to make purchases with ecommerce merchants that do not accept Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay;
Additional security for the user’s account through Apple ID and Google ID authentication.
