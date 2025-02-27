Subscribe
BANCOMAT acquires controlling stake in FlowPay

Thursday 27 February 2025

BANCOMAT, an Italy-based payment services provider, has signed a binding agreement to acquire a controlling stake in FlowPay, a fintech company specialising in Open Banking and digital payment solutions.

This strategic acquisition aligns with BANCOMAT’s new business plan, which focuses on improving its position in the Open Banking sector and expanding its portfolio of digital payment technologies.

BANCOMAT acquires controlling stake in FlowPay for digital payments

This transaction marks BANCOMAT’s first acquisition under its updated industrial strategy, which aims to drive growth in the digital payment and Open Banking sectors. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close by mid-2025. Through this acquisition, BANCOMAT plans to integrate its capabilities with FlowPay's technology, creating new services that address the evolving needs of consumers and merchants in the digital payment ecosystem.

Strengthening payment solutions

The partnership between BANCOMAT and FlowPay will focus on integrating their respective technologies to deliver advanced payment services. These services will improve account-to-account payment solutions and foster innovation within the payment industry. BANCOMAT aims to provide secure, integrated, and increasingly advanced digital payment solutions to meet the demands of businesses and consumers.

FlowPay’s integration into BANCOMAT’s operations is expected to accelerate the development of digital payment systems. The move represents an opportunity for FlowPay to expand its role as a market innovator, creating new solutions for digital collection and payment services. Both companies aim to collaborate on advancing their payment infrastructures to better serve their partners and users.

The acquisition follows a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening BANCOMAT’s market presence. These initiatives include improved governance, management team updates, a rebranding effort, and the implementation of new payment services utilising mobile and ecommerce technologies. Additionally, BANCOMAT continues to expand European interoperability through collaborations like the European Payment Alliance, while fostering partnerships with organisations such as Fondo per l’Ambiente Italiano, Confcommercio Milano, PagoPA, Banco Alimentare, and Lega Serie A.


Source: Link


