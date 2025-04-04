Subscribe
B2B payments expert Aria partners with Mangopay for global expansion

Friday 4 April 2025 13:55 CET | News

Aria has selected Mangopay's flexible wallet-based payment solution to optimise and automate its Embedded Finance product.

Aria provides B2B marketplaces with a deferred payment system, allowing suppliers to receive payments within 24 hours while giving buyers up to 60 days to pay. The collaboration builds on the existing partnership between the two companies by leveraging Mangopay's technology to support Aria's international expansion with GBP and USD payment flows. 

Mangopay's wallet infrastructure and virtual IBANs improve the efficiency of reconciliations for Aria, simplifying payouts and refunds, and aim to reduce transaction processing times.

Aria provides embedded invoice financing for B2B marketplaces and platforms, allowing sellers to access their funds instantly while enabling buyers to delay their payments. This solution minimises the need for intermediaries, boosts sales, and reduces credit or payment risks for B2B marketplaces. With its API-centric approach, Aria equips leading platforms with tools to automate credit checks, supplier advances, and buyer reconciliations.

Mangopay's flexible wallet infrastructure supports a variety of business models within the platform economy. Its wallet and end-to-end payment system handle everything from pay-ins to payouts, all secured by AI-driven fraud prevention. Additionally, platforms can foster engaged communities where users can manage their finances in one place, unlocking new revenue opportunities through wallet-enabled transactions.

 

Mangopay’s other partnerships

In February 2025, Mangopay revealed a partnership with Travelnest.

Following this announcement, Mangopay delivered payment integration with multi-currency support to address Travelnest’s requirements. Furthermore, this solution was anticipated to optimise the flow of funds from both the booking platform and the guests, increasing efficiency for the holiday rental platform and lowering costs.

Moreover, both companies remained dedicated to meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in a changing market, while also prioritising compliance with industry regulations and laws.


