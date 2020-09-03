Sections
News

Australian bank selects Icon Solutions to enable payments transformation strategy

Thursday 3 September 2020 14:30 CET | News

Icon Solutions, the provider of payment solutions and consultancy services, has been selected by a an Australian bank to review and industrialise its payments transformation strategy. 

Icon’s end-to-end payments advisory services will support this Australian bank in defining a future-focused IT roadmap to enable new customer experiences, increase agility and resilience, and reduce costs. 

In Australia, and across the globe, emerging technologies and evolving consumer expectations are driving significant changes in the financial services sector. Ensuring core payments infrastructure supports the 24/7 real-time delivery of enriched products and services, while also maintaining compliance with regulatory frameworks, is fundamental to every business decision made by financial institutions. 


