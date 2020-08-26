Artis adds USD 1.5 mln through new funding

Artis Technologies provides modern lending solutions for businesses to offer financing to their customers at the point of need. The company has closed its first institutional investor in a seed round, USD 1.5 million from Fintech Ventures Fund and its affiliates. Artis has raised USD 3 million to date in varying forms of debt and equity financing, according to the official press release.
Since its public launch in March 2020, Artis has successfully gone to market with its first product, Artis Connect, which enables financial institutions to offer downstream credit through their existing business customers to generate high-quality consumer loans. Last week, the company introduced Artis Credit, a platform that connects businesses with a growing network of banks, credit unions, and lenders that can extend unbiased credit to their customers on the spot.
