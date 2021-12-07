|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Amex and Nova Credit to expend credit access to US newcomers

Tuesday 7 December 2021 15:01 CET | News

American Express and Nova Credit have expanded credit access to people from Brazil, Dominican Republic, Kenya, and Nigeria who have moved to the US.

The digital capability enables newcomers from nine countries to use their international credit history to apply for personal American Express Cards and begin building US credit history, if approved.

The Credit Passport, powered by Nova Credit, is integrated into the American Express online Card application process. It enables applicants’ credit records from certain international credit reporting agencies to be instantly translated into a US-equivalent credit report and score in just a few clicks to help American Express make an application decision.

Launched in 2019, this industry-first integration already helps newcomers from Australia, Canada, India, Mexico, and the UK to access their credit reports and has helped thousands of newcomers get approved for an American Express Card since then.  


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: American Express, partnership, credit card
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like