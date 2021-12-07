Amex and Nova Credit to expend credit access to US newcomers

The digital capability enables newcomers from nine countries to use their international credit history to apply for personal American Express Cards and begin building US credit history, if approved.
The Credit Passport, powered by Nova Credit, is integrated into the American Express online Card application process. It enables applicants’ credit records from certain international credit reporting agencies to be instantly translated into a US-equivalent credit report and score in just a few clicks to help American Express make an application decision.
Launched in 2019, this industry-first integration already helps newcomers from Australia, Canada, India, Mexico, and the UK to access their credit reports and has helped thousands of newcomers get approved for an American Express Card since then.
